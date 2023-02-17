NBA Free Agency: Wolves’ Naz Reid to Blazers?

The Portland Trail Blazers are locking in their core for the rest of the season after the trade deadline.

But that doesn’t mean they can’t look forward into next season and beyond.

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale identified one free agent for each team to target once the offseason begins, and labeled Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid as the ideal player for the Blazers.

Naz Reid would be close to an ideal solution. At 6’9”, he doesn’t make the Blazers much bigger and isn’t an airtight rim protector, but he has a presence on the glass, can send back shots as the helper and, despite a slumping three-point clip, will stretch defenses beyond the arc. His offensive floor game will also make for absurdly dynamic lineups headlined by him and Grant in the frontcourt, and what he lacks in deterrence at the basket, he makes up for with the chops to hang in front of smalls on the perimeter.

Reid can be signed with the non-taxpayer MLE this summer, which will cost about $11 million next season.

This year, Reid is averaging 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. With Karl-Anthony Towns out for an extended period of time on the injury report, Reid has stepped up in his absence, hoping to parlay into a big payday this summer.

Could that payday come from the Blazers? Given the team’s lack of depth in the frontcourt, adding a player like Reid could be in the best interest for the team.

BE community, what do you think about the prospects of signing Reid? Chime off in the comments section below!