2023 NBA All-Star Weekend schedule of events

NBA All-Star Weekend 2023 is upon us. The Portland Trail Blazers will be represented by Damian Lillard when the best in the NBA gather in Salt Lake City. Lillard will participate in the three-point shootout on Saturday, also the All-Star game itself on Sunday.

The Blazers were scheduled to have more participants, but guard Anfernee Simons sprained his ankle in Portland’s final game before the All-Star break and has been replaced in the three-point shootout by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle. Guard Shaedon Sharpe was an early entrant into the Slam Dunk competition, but later bowed out to, as he put it, concentrate on the remainder of the season.

Here is the complete list of events on All-Star Weekend and where they’ll be broadcast.

Friday, Feb. 17

12:30 p.m. ET | Jordan Rising Stars Practice | NBA TV

5:30 p.m. ET | Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference | NBA TV & NBA App

7 p.m. ET | Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN

9 p.m. ET | Jordan Rising Stars | TNT

Saturday, Feb. 18

1 p.m. ET | NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T | NBA TV

1 p.m. ET | NBA All-Star Media Day Presented by AT&T | NBA App

4 p.m. ET | NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T | NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2

• Southern University vs. Grambling State University

7 p.m. ET | Commissioner Adam Silver news conference | NBA TV & NBA App

8 p.m. ET | State Farm All-Star Saturday Night | TNT

Kia Skills Challenge (first event)

(first event) Starry 3-Point Contest (second event)

(second event) AT&T Slam Dunk (third event)

Sunday, Feb. 19

1 p.m. ET | NBA Legends Awards | NBA TV & NBA App

3 p.m. ET | NBA G League Next Up Game | NBA TV

6 p.m. ET | All-Star Game Tip-Off Pregame Show | TNT

7:30 p.m. ET | All-Star Draft Presented by Jordan Brand | TNT

8:30 p.m. ET | 72nd NBA All-Star Game | TNT

DraftKings Odds

For those wondering, Damian Lillard is favored to win the three-point contest. Lillard and Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield are listed as +425 at DraftKings. Celtics guard Jayson Tatum is next in line at +500.

