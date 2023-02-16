MRI Confirms Ankle Sprain for Anfernee Simons, Out of 3-Point Contest

An MRI has confirmed that Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons has suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Simons sustained the injury late in the third quarter of Portland’s loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. He was carried off the court and left the arena on crutches. The subsequent exam revealed no further or more serious damage, but Simons will not participate in the Three-Point Contest this Saturday during NBA All-Star Weekend. Simons was scheduled to compete alongside teammate Damian Lillard.

Can you help us send children in need to see the Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 29th? Every ticket you donate goes to someone who wouldn’t have been able to see the Blazers play without you! You can get full details here or simply visit the Trail Blazers ticket site and click “Buying Options” to donate a ticket or two!

The Trail Blazers released the results of Simons’ MRI on Thursday afternoon.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Feb. 16, 2023) – Anfernee Simons left the Trail Blazers game Tuesday night in the third quarter vs. the Washington Wizards with a right ankle sprain. An MRI conducted Thursday revealed a grade 2 sprain of the right ankle. Simons will miss All-Star weekend and his availability to return will be determined at a later date.

Recovery from ankle sprains is usually measured in weeks. The Harvard University medical site categorizes a Grade 2 sprain as a partial tear. Grade 1 would be stretched, but not torn, ligaments. Grade 3 is a full tear or rupture. Symptoms of a Grade 2 sprain are listed as:

Moderate pain, swelling, and tenderness. Possible bruising. Mild to moderate joint instability. Some loss of range of motion and function. Pain with weight bearing and walking.

Recovery time is listed as 3-6 weeks, as opposed to 1-3 weeks for a Grade 1 sprain, “up to several months” for Grade 3. Times are general and do not take into account the regimen or fitness level of professional athletes.

The Trail Blazers do not play again until Thursday, February 23rd when they face the Sacramento Kings.

Simons has started 56 games for the Trail Blazers this season. He is averaging 21.4 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 35.5 minutes per game, shooting 45.0% from the floor and 38.1% from the three-point arc.