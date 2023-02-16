Boston Celtics Name Joe Mazzulla Head Coach

The Boston Celtics have officially named Joe Mazzulla as their head coach. Mazzulla took over for former Head Coach Ime Udoka after Udoka became embroiled in a scandal regarding an improper workplace liaison. With Udoka suspended for the season, Mazzulla, an assistant coach with the Celtics, took the reins.

Mazzulla has guided the Celtics to a 42-17 record, currently the best in the NBA at the 2023 All-Star Break. Boston made it to the 2022 NBA Finals before succumbing to the Golden State Warriors. They are expected to contend again this year under their new coach.

Before this, Mazzulla had been working under an interim designation. Udoka has not been formally fired, nor has he resigned, but this move leaves his future with the organization in doubt.