Blazers’ Anfernee Simons OUT for 3-Point Contest; Knicks’ Julius Randle Replaces

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons will not be participating in this weekend’s 3-Point Contest after spraining his ankle earlier this week.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania has revealed his replacement for the event.

New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle is expected to replace Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons in the NBA 3-Point contest at All-Star weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Barring any more last-minute scratches, the field has been set.

Simons suffered an ankle injury this week that is requiring further evaluation. Randle joins 3-Point shootout field of Jayson Tatum, Kevin Huerter, Tyler Herro, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Damian Lillard and Lauri Markkanen on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

With Simons out, the Blazers faithful can focus its rooting interest directly towards Damian Lillard.

This weekend will mark Lillard’s third appearance in the event after participating in 2014 and 2019. However, he came up short in both of his first two showings. Now, he’s hoping the third time will be the charm.

Lillard is shooting 37.2 percent from beyond the three-point line this season and has connected on 19 triples in his last three games. It’s the perfect time to come in hot as he tries to win Saturday’s 3-Point Contest.