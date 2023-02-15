Cavaliers Buy Out Kevin Love; Blazers Interested?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have bought out championship big man Kevin Love, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania (subscription required).

The report suggests the Miami Heat might be interested in the 34-year-old but given his ties to the Pacific Northwest, should the Portland Trail Blazers have a look?

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Love are finalizing a contract buyout, with the Miami Heat expected to emerge as a suitor for the five-time All-Star should the sides finalize parting ways, league sources tell The Athletic. Love has spent the last nine seasons of his 15-year NBA career with the Cavaliers, being part of Cleveland’s 2016 championship team and making consecutive All-Star teams in 2017 and 2018. Love, 34, battled through a thumb injury earlier in the season and was removed from the Cavaliers’ rotation in recent weeks, clearing the way for him and the organization to begin discussions on a potential buyout arrangement that allows him to seek a better playing opportunity.

The Blazers currently have 15 players on its regular roster, so any Love signing would require a player be waived.

Love who was raised in Portland and attended Lake Oswego High School, has in the past mentioned an interest in playing for the Blazers.

The 6’8 big has enjoyed success throughout his 15-year-year career, winning the 2016 NBA Championship with the Cavaliers, along with five All Stars, the 2011 Most Improved Player and two All NBA Second Team mentions.

In 41 games this season, Love has averaged 8.5 points on 35 percent three point shooting, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.