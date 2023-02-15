No Indication Jerami Grant Wants To Leave Portland

Jerami Grant as been one of the more pleasant storylines for the Portland Trail Blazers this season. But with the two-way forward set to hit unrestricted free agency in July, observers are wondering if he’s looking to stay put or try his luck with other teams.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reports that while franchises are keeping an eye on Grant over the coming months, Grant doesn’t seem to have any interest outside of Portland for the time being.

While there have been no indications that Jerami Grant will be interested in playing elsewhere, his unresolved contract in Portland is another critical offseason domino that league executives will monitor from this point until the summer. Grant is eligible for a four-year, $112 million contract extension he has thus far resisted, sources told Yahoo Sports, and will have the opportunity for a five-year deal at a greater average annual salary in the offseason. Until the talented forward signs on the bottom line, you can rest assured opposing front offices will pencil in Grant as a potential addition for their own respective builds, particularly as Portland presently stands outside the play-in tournament.

This update follows confirmation from Grant last month that the Blazers had already offered him the four-year, $112 million extension. However, if he waits until free agency, the Blazers can offer the soon-to-be 29-year-old a deal up to five years, making his total guaranteed haul substantially greater.

Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report added that he believes Grant’s next contract will get done with the Blazers at the opening of July 1 free agency, likely with an extra year and slightly more per year than the extension already offered.

The Blazers traded for Grant last June, giving the Detroit Pistons a future Milwaukee first round pick and second round compensation. They were able to consummate the deal thanks to the trade exception generated in last February’s CJ McCollum transaction with the New Orleans Pelicans.

This season, Grant has averaged 20.8 points on a career-high 40 percent from three, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.