Video: Shaedon Sharpe Destroys the Universe with Dunk against Wizards

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe stopped the universe, and the hearts of everyone inside the Moda Center, on February 14th with a massive dunk in Portland’s game against the Washington Wizards. With 1:27 remaining in the third period, Sharpe caught a pass from teammate Nassir Little in the coffin corner, left side, and then this...

The NBA will want to make a poster of that slam, but the likelihood of it breaking any wall it hangs on is high. No word yet if they plan to enclose it in solid carbonite with a radioactive warning label.

Can you help us send children in need to see the Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 29th? Every ticket you donate goes to someone who wouldn’t have been able to see the Blazers play without you! You can get full details here or simply visit the Trail Blazers ticket site and click “Buying Options” to donate a ticket or two!

Sharpe is averaging 7.8 points in 20.1 minutes per game for Portland this year, his rookie season. He shoots 47.7% from the floor, but his agent will probably file a petition to have that dunk make up the other 52.3% he’s missed this year, on the ground that it was pure 100.