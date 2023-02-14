Anfernee Simons Leaves Blazers-Wizards Game with Ankle Injury

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons rolled his ankle in the final minute of the third period of Portland’s contest against the Washington Wizards tonight. Simons was helped off the floor by teammates and carried directly to the locker room. As Portland media member Sean Highkin tweets, the team announced that he will not return. They are terming the injury a “right ankle sprain”.

Simons had posted 17 points on 6-15 shooting in 27 minutes when he left the game. His departure put the kibosh on any comeback hopes for the Blazers, who trailed by 21, 94-73, at the time of the injury.

Simons has averaged 21.4 points and 4.2 assists in 35.7 minutes per game over 55 appearances for the Blazers this season, all starts.

The Blazers are already down starting center Jusuf Nurkic and starting power forward Jerami Grant, neither of whom started the Wizards game. Earlier this week, they traded starting small forward Josh Hart to the New York Knicks.

Portland does have a long rest ahead over the NBA All-Star Break. After tonight, they will rest until Thursday, February 23rd when they face the Sacramento Kings, a full eight days off.

Simons was slated to compete on All-Star Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah this coming weekend. He is scheduled for the three-point shooting competition. No word yet on the severity of the injury or whether it will keep him out of the All-Star festivities.

Update:

Portland media member Danny Marang quotes Head Coach Chauncey Billups saying Simons’ x-rays are negative—good news—but that the guard will undergo an MRI tomorrow to gauge the severity of the injury.