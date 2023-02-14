Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Washington Wizards in Portland on the second night of a back-to-back. For the Blazers, they come into this contest off of a win against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wizards come into the second game of a three-game road trip before All-Star Weekend after a loss against the Golden State Warriors in the first night of a back-to-back.

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers - Tuesday, February 14 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Justise Winslow (out), Ibou Badji (out), Jusuf Nurkic (out), Jerami Grant (questionable)

Wizards injuries: Kyle Kuzma (out)

What To Watch For

Normally when playing on the second night of a back to back a team is at a natural disadvantage. However, with both teams playing for the second night in a row, it takes that mostly out of the equation. The Blazers come in with the rest advantage because they did not have to travel after last night’s game like the Wizards did. This should give a tired Blazers team a marginal advantage over a probably more tired Wizards team. How each team handles their second straight game is the biggest question heading into this contest. Blazers three-point barrage. The Blazers torched the Lakers from deep last night, hitting 23 three-pointers. That number is just one away from tying the franchise record of 24. The threes were coming from everywhere the whole night. That kind of production is not easily replicated, but if the Blazers can even show flashes of the three point shooting from last night, this game could easily become another blowout.

The Blazers torched the Lakers from deep last night, hitting 23 three-pointers. That number is just one away from tying the franchise record of 24. The threes were coming from everywhere the whole night. That kind of production is not easily replicated, but if the Blazers can even show flashes of the three point shooting from last night, this game could easily become another blowout. Matisse Thybulle. Thybulle was one of the Blazers’ major additions this deadline, and he made his debut last night. He scored 14 points, had four triples, six rebounds, three blocks, and a steal. He did just about everything that could be asked of him in the blowout win. His three point percentage has been up and down his whole career, so that might not be replicated, but his defense all night was elite. He energized the Blazers after they fell behind early and helped turn the game on its head. If he can produce even near that level on offense on a regular basis while also adding his elite defense, he could be an even better acquisition than was first thought.

What Others Are Saying

Kevin Broom of Bullets Forever talked about the offensive battle in the Wizards’ last game against the Warriors.

The Wizards had their 11th best shooting night in franchise history — 67.5% effective field goal percentage — and were outshot by the Warriors (69.7% efg). For Golden State, it was only the 13th best in franchise history. Neither team was missing shots, both offenses were humming through multiple actions and lightning counters, and both defenses suffered numerous letdowns. The Warriors generated 40 assists on 52 made field goals.

The Washington Post’s Ava Wallace highlighted Kendrick Nunn’s best performance in his tenure as a Wizard.