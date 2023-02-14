Blazers’ Anfernee Simons Joins Damian Lillard in 3-Point Contest

The Portland Trail Blazers’ chances of having the 3-Point Contest champion have now doubled, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sources: NBA 3-Point Contest participants at All-Star Weekend: Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Sacramento’s Kevin Huerter, Miami’s Tyler Herro, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, Portland’s Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons and Utah’s Lauri Markkanen.

This is Lillard’s third time competing in the event after falling short in 2014 and 2019, but he’s back to try and win the title. Meanwhile, Simons is competing in his first 3-Point Contest and is looking to add to his trophy case at home.

Simons won the Dunk Contest two years ago and is now taking his talents beyond the arc for All-Star Weekend.

Rookie Shaedon Sharpe was scheduled to participate in the Dunk Contest and add to the Blazers representation on All-Star Saturday night, but he has since removed himself from the event. He was replaced by New York Knicks center Jericho Sims.

For Lillard, the hope is that the third time will be the charm. In 2014, Lillard’s second season and first All-Star Game appearance, the decorated Blazer became the first player in NBA history to participate in every event — the Rising Stars Game (1), the Skills Challenge (2), the Three-Point Contest (3), the Slam Dunk Contest (4), and the All-Star Game (5) to finish.

The Three-Point Contest will take place on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.