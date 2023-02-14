Damian Lillard Passes Scottie Pippen On NBA All Time Scoring List

Damian Lillard has leapfrogged another famous Portland Trail Blazers alumnus on the NBA All-Time Scoring list, roaring past Scottie Pippen for 64th overall in league history.

After overtaking Jason Terry against the Los Angeles Lakers last night, Lillard set his sights on the 25 points need to surpass Pippen’s 18,940 in tonight’s bout with the Washington Wizards. He achieved that mark with a three-pointer with 11:13 remaining in the fourth period.

Pippen, who like Lillard, was named as one of the 75 greatest players of all time, won six titles with the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s before representing the Blazers between 1999 and 2003. He also spent less than a year with the Houston Rockets before arriving in Portland.

Through his 17-year career, Pippen was a seven-time All-Star, three-time All NBA First Team honoree and an eight-time All-Defensive First Team representative.

Lillard now turns to 63rd on the list, wing Dale Ellis who finished his career with 19,004 points.

Ellis competed between 1983 and 2000 representing the Dallas Mavericks, Seattle Supersonics, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets, earning an All-Star nod in 1989.