Blazer’s Edge Radio: Aftermath

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss an eventful NBA Trade Deadline for the Trail Blazers. While the team moved starter Josh Hart to the New York Knicks and Gary Payton II to the Golden State Warriors, the bigger story was the ensuing controversy surrounding Payton’s failed physical.

In addition, the guys will break down the players (and picks) Portland received in their deadline deals, how they factor into the team’s future, and their respective Blazer debuts.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!

**Programming note—the guys will be off Tuesday, February 21 for the All-Star break and will return with new episodes starting February 28**