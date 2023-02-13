Damian Lillard Passes Jason Terry For 65th On NBA All Time Points List

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has passed another name on his way up the NBA All-Time Scoring List, passing 2011 NBA Champion Jason Terry for 65th place overall.

Lillard started tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers on 18,876 points, passing Terry, who finished his career with 18,881 points, with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end the first quarter.

Out of Seattle, Washington, Terry enjoyed a 19-year career between 1999 and 2018 after being taken by the Atlanta Hawks with the 10th pick.

The combo guard spent time with the Hawks, Dallas Mavericks (where he won the 2011 title), Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks. He also won Sixth Man of the Year in 2009. Terry is currently serving as an assistant coach with the Utah Jazz.

Next on Lillard’s list is former Blazers (and Chicago Bulls) legend Scottie Pippen who finished his career with 18,940 points.

Both Lillard and Pippen were named as one of the 75 greatest players of all time, winning six titles with the Bulls during the 90s, before leading the Blazers between 1999 and 2003.