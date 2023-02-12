Jerami Grant, LeBron James Questionable For Blazers Vs Lakers

The Portland Trail Blazers have listed Jerami Grant as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, as he goes through concussion protocol.

Grant suffered a knock during the first quarter of Friday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but returned to play and finished the game. The team announced the following day he had entered concussion protocol.

An explanation of the NBA Concussion Protocol can be found here.

The Blazers have listed Trendon Watford and Keon Johnson, both with right ankle sprains, as probable to play. Kevin Knox II, who was part of the four-team trade involving Gary Payton II, is listed as questionable with the trade still processing.

Jusuf Nurkic, Justise Winslow and Ibou Badji remain out.

For the Lakers, LeBron James has been listed as questionable with left ankle soreness, Anthony Davis is probable with a right foot stress injury and newcomer Mo Bamba is still serving a suspension earned while a member of the Orlando Magic.