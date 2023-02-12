The Athletic: Payton Given Toradol ‘Orally, Not Via Injection’

The Gary Payton II trade saga between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers continues to evolve with new developments and reports.

After publishing a report Friday with sources claiming Payton received Toradol injections in order to play through pain with the Blazers, The Athletic amended that information in a report today from Golden State beat reporter Marcus Thompson and staff.

The Athletic said their sources clarified that Payton had been receiving doses of Toradol orally, not via injection like the initial report claimed.

Payton, according to sources, had been playing through pain in Portland. Sources added that the Blazers training staff had been pushing him to gut through it, giving him Toradol for his pain. Sources have clarified that he was given the Toradol orally, not via injection, as initially reported. This had not been relayed to the Warriors during the negotiation process.

This new report comes a day after Payton’s agent Aaron Goodwin — who also represents Blazers star guard Damian Lillard — told NBA insider Chris Haynes that Payton “never took Toradol shots to be available for games during his time in Portland.”

The Athletic report doesn’t mention Goodwin’s statement.

