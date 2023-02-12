Thunder Sign Former Blazer Olivier Sarr

The Oklahoma City Thunder is signing center Olivier Sarr to a two-way contract, the team announced today.

The signing was first reported by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto yesterday.

Sarr, 23, signed a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers this past off-season, after impressing during training camp while he was on an Exhibit 10 deal. The 6’11 center appeared in four preseason games for Portland, averaging 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12 minutes per game while filling the role of rim protector.

After spraining his wrist in the preseason finale, Sarr sat out six weeks before being waived by the Blazers in order for them to sign G-League center Ibou Badji. Badji, dealing with knee soreness, still hasn’t appeared in a game for Portland, an absence that feels more noticeable with Jusuf Nurkic out of the lineup.

After Portland waived him, Sarr joined the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder G-League affiliate.

After playing at Wake Forest and Kentucky in college, Sarr played for the Blue and Thunder last year during his rookie season. He appeared in 22 games with the Thunder last season, averaging 7.0 points on 57.4 percent shooting to go along with 4.2 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game.

Sarr’s call back up to the Thunder came hours after he went 5-8 from the field and 2-3 from deep for 14 points and two blocks in a G-League game.