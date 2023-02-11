Report: Knicks “Dangled” Reddish In Front Of Nuggets Before Dealing with Portland

The Portland Trail Blazers’ NBA trade deadline deal for Cam Reddish was reportedly not the New York Knicks’ first attempt to deal the big wing, reports HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

The report suggests Reddish was initially offered to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for guard Bones Hyland, who made his way to the Los Angeles Clippers before Thursday’s deadline.

The New York Knicks also expressed interest in acquiring Bones Hyland, and Cam Reddish was dangled in trade talks before Reddish was dealt to Portland, league sources told HoopsHype.

Reddish was eventually dealt to the Blazers in what became a bigger four-team deal, also involving the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets.

Portland received Reddish, a protected first round pick, Matisse Thybulle and Ryan Arcidiacono and the Knicks brought back Josh Hart.

The 76ers won Jalen McDaniels in the deal while the Hornets yielded Svi Mykhailiuk and second round draft compensation.

Reddish started at small forward for the Blazers last night, putting up 11 points on 40 percent three point shooting, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 17 minutes.