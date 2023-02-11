Agent: Gary Payton II Never Took Toradol

Claims by the Golden State Warriors that Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II took the anti-inflammatory medication Toradol are false, according to Payton’s agent Aaron Goodwin. The issue came up as the Warriors conducted a physical following a trade between themselves and the Blazers involving Payton. Payton failed that physical, having spent most of the year recovering from off-season surgery to correct an abdominal issue. The Warriors further stated that Payton II was given Toradol in order to facilitate him playing for Portland this season. Goodwin has refuted that claim.

Chris Haynes of TNT Sports and Bleacher Report tweeted Goodwin’s statement today.

Aaron Goodwin — the agent of Gary Payton II — tells @NBAonTNT/@BleacherReport that “despite of what’s being reported, my client never took Toradol shots to be available for games during his time in Portland.”

The Warriors have until Sunday evening at 9:30 PM, Eastern time to accept or reject the trade based on Payton’s physical. They are free to accept or reject the deal on those ground alone, based on the findings of their team physicians. The issue of medication is still important, as it speaks to proper disclosure on the part of the Trail Blazers. If they did not disclose the use of medication, they could be found liable by the league, which could then impose penalties on the franchise.

This news will call into question Golden State’s motives and veracity the same way Portland’s were by the initial accusation.

Toradol is described here as a “Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug”.

The Payton exchange was part of a four-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons. It sent Atlanta forward Kevin Knox and several second-round picks to the Blazers, while the Hawks got Pistons forward Saddiq Bey and Detroit got former lottery pick James Wiseman from Golden State.

Payton has averaged 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 17.0 minutes for the Blazers this season, shooting 58.5% from the field and 52.9% from the three-point arc.