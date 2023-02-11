The Golden State Warriors have until 9:30 PM, Eastern time on Sunday to decide whether to accept a trade for Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II. The trade, announced at the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday, has been in limbo since Payton failed to pass the Warriors’ physical examination following the agreement. The guard has been recovering from off-season abdominal surgery and had only appeared in 15 games for Portland prior to the trade. The Warriors will now decide whether to accept the trade or reject it based on their new data.

The Payton exchange was part of a four-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons. It sent Atlanta forward Kevin Knox and several second-round picks to the Blazers, while the Hawks got Pistons forward Saddiq Bey and Detroit got former lottery pick James Wiseman from Golden State.

If the Warriors reject Payton, the deal will be voided.

Portland media member Danny Marang reported the news.

Per source, the 4-team trade that is currently under review following Gary Payton II’s physical with the Warriors- could linger into Sunday before it is resolved.

This was later augmented by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

ESPN Sources: The Golden State Warriors have until 9:30 PM ET on Sunday to make decision on Gary Payton II’s physical and the fate of a four-team trade with Blazers, Hawks and Pistons. Franchise may indeed push into tomorrow to evaluate Payton’s abdominal injury and make choice.

Payton has averaged 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 17.0 minutes for the Blazers this season, shooting 58.5% from the field and 52.9% from the three-point arc.