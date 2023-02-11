Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back! The NBA Trade Deadline has come and (almost) gone. Although the hullabaloo surrounding the four-team trade of Gary Payton II struck after Dave Deckard and Marlow Ferguson recorded Dave and Marlow, Episode 17, trade talk still dominates the show. The co-hosts talk about all the moves the Blazers made this week, trying to resurrect some hope and sense of direction out of the rubble.

Dave and Marlow say goodbye to Josh Hart, Payton (maybe prematurely), and Greg Brown III, then talk about which players they’re most eager to welcome. Cam Reddish, Matisse Thybulle, Kevin Knox (again, maybe), and even Ryan Arcidiacono get a hello. What do these players have in common? How, and where, will they help? How does the incoming talent pool compare to the outgoing group?

Marlow and Dave also talk about the other compensation Portland got: a first-round pick (or a quartet of second-rounders) and a pocket full of lesser selections. How much are they worth? Do they make up the difference in the exchanges?

Most importantly of all, what did this week signal about Portland’s intentions going forward? Has the plan changed? If so, into what? If not, what’s the next step?

Dave and Marlow also cover the week that was on the court, with praise for a few players and questions about progress. Plus they preview the week to come.

All this and more in Dave and Marlow, Episode 17!

