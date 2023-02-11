Jerami Grant Now Represented by Klutch Sports Group

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant has confirmed that he’s now represented by Klutch Sports Group and will employ that agency during contract negotiations in the coming summer. Local Portland media personality Danny Marang got the quote from Grant yesterday.

Jerami Grant has confirmed to me that he has moved to Klutch and will be represented by them in free agency this summer.

Founded by agent Rich Paul, Klutch represents Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and center Anthony Davis, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox, and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby, among others.

Grant is playing in the final year of a three-year contract that currently pays him $21 million. The 28-year-old power forward is averaging 20.8 points on 48.4% shooting from the floor, 40.6% from the three-point arc. Those numbers, plus the key role he plays for the Blazers, will allow him to increase his salary demands. His request is expected to approach $30 million per year.

Klutch also represents Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic.