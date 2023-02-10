Blazers’ Gary Payton II Fails Warriors Physical; Four-Team Trade In Jeopardy

The Portland Trail Blazers trade deadline may be in for one last twist.

The deadline deal that sent Gary Payton II back to the Golden State Warriors could be in doubt with the veteran guard failing his physical, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Just in: A failed physical exam of Gary Payton II has placed the Golden State-Portland-Detroit-Atlanta four-team deal in serious jeopardy, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Payton’s core muscle injury could sideline him for up to three months following a Warriors exam.

News of the deal was announced in the final minutes before Thursday’s deadline with Payton II announced as returning to the Warriors and the Blazers receiving Kevin Knox II and five second round picks.

The Warriors have until Saturday to decide on whether to execute the trade, which also involves the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks.

The deal also included James Wiseman going to Detroit, Saddiq Bey to Atlanta and five Hawks second-round picks to the Warriors, which were re-routed to the Blazers.

The trade could still be completed, but it’s likely that the Warriors will ask the Blazers for some of those picks back. If not, the deal resets and the Blazers get back an injured Payton.

