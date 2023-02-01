Blazers’ Jerami Grant Evaluated For Concussion, Leaves Game vs. Grizzlies

It appears Jerami Grant’s night is ending a little prematurely.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Grant is being evaluated for a concussion after not returning to the court at halftime in tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The team has announced that Grant will not return for the rest of the game with “concussion-like symptoms.”

Grant played well in the first half, scoring 18 points in 20 minutes on 6 of 12 shooting. He also grabbed five rebounds.

Grant’s exit came shortly after starting center Jusuf Nurkic left the game two minutes in with a left calf injury.

With Grant and Nurkic out, rookie Jabari Walker and Drew Eubanks started the second half alongside Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons and Josh Hart.

Grant has stayed relatively healthy in his first season with the Blazers. He has only missed two games prior to tonight’s contest and the hope is that he doesn’t have a concussion.

The Blazers have two more legs on the current road trip, beginning Friday night against the Washington Wizards and concluding the following night against the Chicago Bulls.