Jusuf Nurkic Leaves Blazers-Grizzlies Game with Ongoing Calf Injury

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic has left Portland’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight with a left calf injury. He will not return. Described as “soreness”, the injury has kept him either out of, or intermittently into, action over Portland’s last three games. The Trail Blazers reported the injury early in the contest.

The 6’11 center is averaging 14.1 points and 9.6 rebounds over 44 appearances for the Blazers this year, shooting 52.5% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point arc. He’s averaged 27.8 minutes per game this season.

The Grizzlies are playing tonight’s game without their starting center, Steve Adams, who is suffering from a right knee sprain.

Nurkic suffered the injury during a January 25th game versus the Utah Jazz. He has been listed as probable or questionable on Portland’s injury reports since.