Talk About Blazers-Grizzlies Second Half Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Memphis Grizzlies today at 4:00 PM, Pacific. The Grizzlies like to run, play inside, and rebound. The Grizz will be without Steven Adams and perhaps Desmond Bane. That leaves the Damian Lillard vs. Ja Morant matchup still intact. It also gives Portland a chance to counter Memphis’ strengths. Let’s see if that happens.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies- Wednesday, February 1 - 4:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Justise Winslow (out), Greg Brown III (out), Ibou Badji (out), Josh Hart (probable), Jusuf Nurkic (probable)

Grizzlies injuries: Steven Adams (out), Desmond Bane (questionable), Danny Green (questionable), John Konchar (questionable)

