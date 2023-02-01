 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talk About Blazers-Grizzlies Here!

Portland vs. Memphis tips at 4:00 PM, Pacific!

By Dave Deckard
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Memphis Grizzlies today at 4:00 PM, Pacific. The Grizzlies like to run, play inside, and rebound. The Grizz will be without Steven Adams and perhaps Desmond Bane. That leaves the Damian Lillard vs. Ja Morant matchup still intact. It also gives Portland a chance to counter Memphis’ strengths. Let’s see if that happens.

This is the first half thread. The second half thread will be published around halftime.

Enjoy the game and Go Blazers!

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies- Wednesday, February 1 - 4:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Justise Winslow (out), Greg Brown III (out), Ibou Badji (out), Josh Hart (probable), Jusuf Nurkic (probable)

Grizzlies injuries: Steven Adams (out), Desmond Bane (questionable), Danny Green (questionable), John Konchar (questionable)

