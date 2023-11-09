Blazers Send Two Rookies To Rip City Remix

The Portland Trail Blazers have assigned rookies Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert to its new G League affiliate the Rip City Remix. The Remix will open its 2023-24 campaign on the road against the South Bay Lakers tomorrow at the UCLA Health Training Center.

OFFICIAL: The @trailblazers have assigned forward Kris Murray and guard/forward Rayan Rupert to the @ripcityremix. — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) November 10, 2023

The Blazers selected Murray out of Iowa with the 23rd pick in June’s NBA Draft. Rupert was taken with the 43rd pick after spending a year with the New Zealand Breakers in the Australian NBL.

This season, Murray has appeared in three games, playing a total of 20 minutes without registering a point. He’s secured a steal, a block and rebound. Rupert has only played three minutes over two games for the Blazers without recording a stat.

Blazers two-way contract Duop Reath is already with the Remix and will likely get time with the new squad.

The Rip City Remix will play home games at the Chiles Center at the University of Portland.