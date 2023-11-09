NBPA Replaces Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio with Andre Iguodala

The National Basketball Players Association—the player’s union for the NBA—has replaced Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio with veteran player Andre Iguodala. The 19-year veteran will serve as acting, or interim, director until a permanent replacement can be found.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news this afternoon:

Andre Iguodala has been appointed the acting executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, sources tell ESPN. Tamika Tremaglio has stepped down from that role after less than two years on the job. A formal search is expected to commence for Tremaglio’s successor as NBPA executive director, sources said.

Tremaglio replaced long-time director Michele Roberts. Former NBA star Alex English served as Executive Director on an interim basis during parts of 1996.

Under Tremaglio’s watch, the NBPA and NBA owners agreed on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, scheduled to last for seven years. It contained increases in salary potential for individuals at various contract levels while penalizing team spending harshly past the luxury tax line. The league and players have also been involved in a struggle over players missing games due to load management.