Shaedon Sharpe Soars in Updated NBA2K Ratings

The popular NBA2K franchise has released its first player ratings updates for the 2023-24 season. The game calculates player efficiency and prowess via a 100-point ratings system. Each year, before the season starts, players and fans alike watch for the ratings to be released, seeing who ranked where in the estimation of game makers. Throughout the year, ratings are updated based on current play.

The Portland Trail Blazers will experience a half-dozen ratings adjustments in the game this week. The biggest belongs to scoring wing Shaedon Sharpe, who gains four points, rising from a 78 overall rating to an 82. Sharpe is averaging 19.9 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point arc in eight appearances so far this season. Sharpe’s increase of +4 is the sixth-largest across the NBA for this update.

Rookie point guard Scoot Henderson got a three-point downgrade, dropping from a 78 overall rating to 75. Henderson has appeared in 5 total games, scoring 8.8 points with 4.3 assists and 4.0 turnovers per contest. He’s shooting 34.6% from the field and 9.5% from the three-point arc.

Other Blazers moving in the ratings are centers Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III (both -1), forward Jabari Walker (+2), and forward Toumani Camara (also +2).