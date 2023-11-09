Injuries Mounting Across The NBA

The Portland Trail Blazers aren’t the only NBA franchise busy in the medical room this week. The Blazers have lost point guards Scoot Henderson and Malcolm Brogdon plus center Robert Williams III with conditions ranging from routine sprains and strains to more serious, surgery-bound ailments. They’re not alone.

Just yesterday the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat faced lineup headaches prompted by the injury bug.

Sophomore Utah center Walker Kessler has been diagnosed with a left elbow UCL sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Denver point guard Jamal Murray returns to the sidelines with a right hamstring strain until at least December. The 26-year-old missed the 2021-22 season with a knee injury.

Exciting young Nets guard Cam Thomas left the court yesterday against the Los Angeles Clippers with a right ankle injury. Earlier in the week he put up an impressive 45-point effort against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Heat guard Tyler Herro is likely to miss two weeks with his right ankle injury after allegedly being dangled in front of the Blazers in Lillard talks over the summer.