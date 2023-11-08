Trail Blazers Lose Malcolm Brogdon to Hamstring Injury

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Malcolm Brogdon left his team’s game against the Sacramento Kings in the first period tonight, suffering a hamstring strain that prevented his return to action. Trail Blazers PR tweeted the news early in the second period:

INJURY UPDATE: Malcolm Brogdon (L Hamstring Strain) will not return to tonight’s game @ SAC.

Brogdon played 5 minutes in the game, scoring 5 points with an assist. Brogdon, himself, was filling in for rookie Scoot Henderson, who started 5 games for the Blazers before being taken out of action with a sprained ankle.

In Brogdon’s absence, Skylar Mays took over point guard duties for the Blazers.

In 7 appearances for the Blazers prior to this game, Brogdon has averaged 19.0 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.3 rebounds in 31.0 minutes per game..

We will update this post as news becomes available.