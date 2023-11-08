Pistons Scoop Up Forward Kevin Knox II

The Detroit Pistons have signed former Portland Trail Blazers forward Kevin Knox II. Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted the news today:

Free agent forward Kevin Knox has agreed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Knox returns to Detroit, where he played 42 games a season ago.

The 6’7 forward played 21 games for the Blazers last year as part of the multi-team, mid-season deal that sent Gary Payton II to the Golden State Warriors.

Knox averaged 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Blazers in 17.1 minutes per game, shooting 44.4% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point arc. The Blazers released Knox into free agency before the start of the season.

Knox is 24 years old, playing in his sixth NBA season. He also played for the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks after being selected by the Knicks 9th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.