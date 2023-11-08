Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Day Discussion

The Portland Trail Blazers will face the Sacramento Kings in California’s fair capitol tonight. Both teams will be missing their starting point guards. De’Aaron Fox and Scoot Henderson remain on the sidelines. But each team fields a young core looking for respect, and the game should be a barn-burner.

You can talk about the action right here in our Game Day Open Thread. The comment section is open for your thoughts, musing, and analysis throughout the evening. This is the first half thread. The second half thread will post during halftime.

Stay tuned after the game for recaps and analysis!

Here’s the info on the game and how to watch!

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers - Wed. Nov. 8 - 7:00 p.m. PST

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson, Robert Williams III, Ish Wainright (out)

Kings injuries: De’Aaron Fox, Trey Lyles (out)

