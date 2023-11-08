 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blazers, Kings Missing Key Guards For First Season Encounter

Portland and Sacramento will be without key backcourt players in northern California.

By Adrian Bernecich
Portland Trail Blazers v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings will be without key guards when the two franchises meet at Golden 1 Center tonight.

The Blazers continue to miss both Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons while the Kings will be without their All Star leader De’Aaron Fox

Henderson is still nursing a minor right ankle sprain. Simons’ situation is a little more severe with the 24-year-old unlikely to return before December after his recent thumb surgery.

Robert Williams III will undergo surgery to address his right knee issue, with the type of procedure still to be confirmed. Ish Wainwright if also working his way back from a right calf strain.

Fox will miss his fourth consecutive game with a right ankle sprain, sustained in the team’s overtime win against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 29. Sacramento will also be without versatile big Trey Lyle with a calf strain.

The game tips off in Sacramento at 7pm tonight.

