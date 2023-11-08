Blazers, Kings Missing Key Guards For First Season Encounter

The Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings will be without key guards when the two franchises meet at Golden 1 Center tonight.

The Blazers continue to miss both Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons while the Kings will be without their All Star leader De’Aaron Fox

Henderson is still nursing a minor right ankle sprain. Simons’ situation is a little more severe with the 24-year-old unlikely to return before December after his recent thumb surgery.

Robert Williams III will undergo surgery to address his right knee issue, with the type of procedure still to be confirmed. Ish Wainwright if also working his way back from a right calf strain.

INJURY REPORT 11/8 @ SAC:



OUT

Scoot Henderson (R Ankle Sprain)

Anfernee Simons (R Thumb Ligament Tear)

Ish Wainright (R Calf Strain)

Robert Williams III (R Knee) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) November 8, 2023

Fox will miss his fourth consecutive game with a right ankle sprain, sustained in the team’s overtime win against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 29. Sacramento will also be without versatile big Trey Lyle with a calf strain.

De'Aaron Fox (ankle) and Trey Lyles (calf strain) have both been ruled out for tomorrow's Kings/Blazers game. This will be the Kings' fourth straight game without their leading scorer. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) November 8, 2023

The game tips off in Sacramento at 7pm tonight.