Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Flexing a better record and a nearly identical point differential, the Portland Trail Blazers face a Sacramento Kings team that is much less okay than Portland with being below .500 this early in the season.

For the Blazers, their three most recent losses ascended in impact: first losing a 12-point fourth quarter lead against the Memphis Grizzlies, then the aforementioned game, and finally Robert Williams III to a season-ending knee injury. Without Williams, Portland will have to cobble together lineups leaning more heavily on Toumani Camara, Jabari Walker, and maybe even Kris Murray, and while starting center Deandre Ayton is playing 30 minutes a game - right at his career average - you can’t help but wonder whether Head Coach Chauncey Billups will need to put a bit of water in that ranch bottle to make it last just a bit longer.

Their opponent has their own injury concerns: De’Aaron Fox’s ankle still isn’t good enough to play on, and without him Sacramento has looked more Kangz than Kings. It’s never easy to lose your leading scorer - just ask Portland - but it’s striking just how much they’ve struggled. Their league leading offensive rating of 120.7 points per game has deflated to just 101 in Fox’s absence, and Domantas Sabonis scored but 8 points in their 122-97 blowout loss to the Houston Rockets, his lowest point total as a King.

As 7.5-point underdogs, Blazers fans can at least take solace that a win tonight means yet another expectation exceeded. And with two injured teams with very different expectations trying to make the most of the hand they’re dealt, the unpredictability might make for some interesting moments and contributions from players we didn’t see coming.

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers - Wed. Nov. 8 - 7:00 p.m. PST

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson, Robert Williams III, Ish Wainright (out)

Kings injuries: De’Aaron Fox, Trey Lyles (out)

What to Watch For

Blazers bigs. Whoever they be, someone sort of tall and kind of big will need to defend Sabonis. As Toumani Camaramania continues washing over Portland, he - along with whoever else Billups can cobble together - will get their first shot at cohering a frontline that makes sense in Williams’ absence. While winning isn’t necessarily the goal this season, player development certainly is, and it’s not helpful to Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson (when he returns), or anyone else to play without a paint presence. Will it look pretty? Nope. But it will be interesting, and barring a trade or a Biyombo-like signing, it will be the start of what Portland will have to deal with the rest of the season.

About the Opponent

Logan Struck of Inside the Kings had a brief piece that included displeasure from Kings Head Coach Mike Brown with their most recent blowout loss:

“Give Houston credit. They kicked our behind, starting with me. They kicked my behind and on down the line. They came ready to play tonight and punched us in the mouth, and we didn’t respond... The tough part about it is our spirit got deflated, and we didn’t have anybody out on the floor that could bring it back up.”

Zach Venero of The Kings Herald made a Power Ranking of the Sacramento Kings’ terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week:

Well, Week 2 sucked… The vibes are in the toilet right now, just like the back-to-back performances against the Rockets. Without De’Aaron Fox, this team has lost its spark and is moving at a snail’s pace, averaging a measly 92.5 pace in their last three games. That’s good for dead last in the league, folks.

Brenden Nunes of Sactown Sports took a crack at outlining what the Kings need to do to right the ship without De’Aaron Fox at the helm (spoiler: it includes going fast):