The Portland Trail Blazers are 3-4 to start their season, and that’s definitely a step in the right direction after starting 0-3.

Let’s take a look at how power rankings across the internet have the Blazers ranked:

Colin Ward-Henniger, CBS Sports: No. 21 (previously No. 30)

Raise your hand if you saw the Blazers putting up a 3-1 week with Anfernee Simons out of the lineup and Scoot Henderson missing two of the games. Portland took down the Raptors, Pistons and Grizzlies to start the week before finally losing to Memphis in the rematch on Sunday. The defense was surprisingly stout, allowing just 103 points per 100 possessions, but that could be significantly compromised with Robert Williams III expected to miss extended time with a knee injury.

John Schuhmann, NBA.com: No. 25 (previously No. 30)

The Blazers were less than eight minutes from a four-game winning streak (which would have matched their longest from either of the last two seasons), but amazingly missed their last 14 shots (while committing four turnovers) and allowed the Grizzlies to come back from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit on Sunday. It’s still a pleasant surprise to see a ‘3’ in the win column for a team that looked pretty bad in Week 1 while losing a starter in the process.

Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints: No. 26 (previously No. 30)