Blazer’s Edge Radio Live Tuesday on XRAY FM

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the Trail Blazers’ first winning stretch of the young season, as they picked up back-to-back wins over the Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies to stretch their modest winning streak to three games. A fourth quarter collapse in a rematch against the Grizzlies on Sunday snapped the momentum.

In particular, the guys will discuss the impressive play of Jerami Grant—who struggled in the opening games but has seen an uptick in production with the likes of Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons out of the lineup. They’ll also give their thoughts on the expanding role of rookie Toumani Camara, a starring role for Shaedon Sharpe, and debate who is primed for a bigger role in the wake of a significant knee injury to Robert Williams III.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!