The Portland Trail Blazers made headlines when they traded franchise mainstay Damian Lillard this offseason, then again when they flipped Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics. However, the Blazers might not be done making moves.

Zach Buckley from Bleacher Report talks about a possible trade the Blazers could make, this time shipping out Malcolm Brogdon.

Buckley highlights the Blazers and Heat in an article about realistic trades that could happen this NBA season.

Miami Heat receive: Malcolm Brogdon Portland Trail Blazers receive: Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jović and 2027 first-round pick If Portland did this deal, the draws would be Jović and the draft pick. You could debate how much either is worth now—Jović hasn’t played a ton, and Miami almost never has an early draft pick—but they could be worth a fortune in the future. Jović is a 6’10”, 20-year-old with a wealth of budding face-up skills, and the Heat haven’t exactly saved up a ton to guide them through their post-Jimmy Butler chapter. Robinson would be in the deal to make the money work, but his utility to the Blazers could extend beyond that.

Buckley mentions that the Blazers and Heat have been linked to each other all offseason, first with Damian Lillard, then with the potential for Jrue Holiday to be traded to the Heat. However, the Heat’s need for a point guard is still something that the Blazers can fill according to Buckley.

It’s important to note that Brogdon cannot be traded until Dec. 1 because he was recently traded, but if these themes are still relevant in a few weeks from now, it could be beneficial for the Blazers.

Read the full article, which includes more detail on the potential Blazers trade, here.