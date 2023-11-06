Blazers’ Robert Williams III to Undergo Knee Surgery

The Portland Trail Blazers continue to get bit by the injury bug, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III will require right knee surgery, sources tell ESPN. Conversations with doctors and his agent are ongoing about the kind of procedure necessary for Williams and how long of a timeline will be needed for recovery. Williams — who was injured Sunday vs. Memphis — missed the start of the 2022-2023 season with the Boston Celtics after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. He arrived to the Blazers as part of the Jrue Holiday trade in September.

In the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, Williams fell to the floor while guarding Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. in the paint. Williams stayed down for a moment, grabbing at his right knee, before getting up and immediately motioning for a sub. He limped through an offensive possession before checking out at the next dead ball.

Williams has averaged 6.8 points and 6.3 rebounds in six games this season with the Blazers. There is no current timetable for his return.