Jerami Grant’s hot start is being recognized across the league.

The Portland Trail Blazers forward was among the nominees for Western Conference Player of the Week.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 2 of the 2023-24 season (Oct. 30 – Nov. 5). pic.twitter.com/Nxmustx70g — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 6, 2023

The honor was ultimately given to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who averaged 30.3 points, five rebounds and 4.8 assists per game as his team went 3-1.

Other nominees alongside Grant were Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets) and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs).

Grant averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in the four Blazers games this week. In those games, the Blazers beat the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies while losing a rematch to the latter last night.

With Anfernee Simons out for an extended period of time, Grant will have to step up both as a leader off and on the court, and it seems like he’s doing just that.