Trail Blazers Center Robert Williams III Injures Knee Against Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III sustained a right knee injury in Portland’s 112-100 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night, the team announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

INJURY UPDATE: Robert Williams III (R Knee) will not return to tonight’s game vs. MEM. — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) November 6, 2023

Williams III exited the game at the 10:14 mark of the fourth quarter and didn’t return.

In that fourth quarter, Williams III fell to the floor while guarding Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. in the paint. Williams III stayed down for a moment, grabbing at his right knee, before getting up and immediately motioning for a sub. He limped through an offensive possession before checking out at the next dead ball.

In 11 minutes of action before the injury, Williams III put up five points and three rebounds off the bench.

Williams III, who the Trail Blazers acquired from the Boston Celtics in a trade this past offseason, has dealt with injury issues throughout his career. In five NBA seasons, Williams III has crossed the 50-game threshold in a season only twice.

Williams III is the latest Trail Blazer to sustain an injury, joining Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson and Ish Wainright.