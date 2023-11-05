CJ McCollum Diagnosed with Collapsed Lung

Former Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has been diagnosed with small pneumothorax in his right lung, according to ESPN’s Andrew Lopez. In layman’s terms, McCollum was diagnosed with a small collapsed right lung.

Pelicans say CJ McCollum has been diagnosed with small pneumothorax in his right lung after medical imaging was taken this morning. Team says additional examination will be performed in the next 48 hours to determine the progress of healing.

McCollum, who is now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, experienced a collapsed right lung in 2021 while he was a member of the Trail Blazers.

Fortunately, McCollum seems to be in good spirits despite the injury, even commenting on the choice of photo for an aggregation of the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This is an insane pic to post with the news https://t.co/wcjiOKRvhh — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 5, 2023

A timeline for McCollum’s return from injury has not yet been announced. However, when he experienced the similar injury while playing in Portland, he missed about a 1.5 months while recovering.