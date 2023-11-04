 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Camara Questionable; Henderson Remains Out Against Grizzlies

The Belgian phenom might miss Portland’s second bout with Memphis with a wrist complaint

By Adrian Bernecich
Portland Trail Blazers v Detroit Pistons Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

After earning a second half start against the Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara is questionable for the tomorrow’s return outing. The rookie is dealing with a left wrist sprain after putting up 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals on Friday night against the Tennessee franchise.

Scoot Henderson remains out as he works to return from the right ankle sprain he suffered against the Detroit Pistons last week. Anfernee Simons is still weeks away after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb while Ish Wainright is still convalescing from his right calf sprain.

As for the 0-6 Grizzlies, John Konchar has been added to a laundry list of injured players, including Steven Adams Brandon Clark, Derrek Rose and Ja Morant who is still serving his suspension. However, in more positive news, big man Santi Aldama has been upgraded to questionable with a right ankle sprain.

The second meeting between the two franchises kicks off at the Moda Center tomorrow night at 6pm.

