2-Minute Report for Blazers-Grizzlies Reveals an Incorrect Call

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 115-113 in overtime on Friday night. The game was a nail-biter down to the last moments of regulation play, fairly close during the extra period as well. But today Memphis Grizzlies fans are griping just a tad about an incorrect call highlighted in the 2-Minute Report for the game.

The call in question came with 12.7 seconds remaining in the fourth period and Memphis ahead 102-100. The Blazers had possession and the ball came loose, going out of bounds. Ensuing possession was awarded to Portland, but the 2-Minute Report claims that Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon actually touched the ball last:

Possession is awarded to Portland. However, Brogdon’s (POR) right hand touches the ball last before going out of bounds. Possession should have been awarded to Memphis.

On the following play, Memphis’ David Roddy fouled Blazers wing Shaedon Sharpe. Sharpe hit two free throws to tie the game, then blocked Luke Kennard’s corner three at the buzzer to send the game to overtime. Had the call been correctly made, Memphis would have had possession with 12.7 seconds remaining, up two. Absent a steal, the Blazers would have been forced to foul for possession, leaving them down between 2-4 points (depending on the outcome at the foul line for Memphis) with something like 10 seconds remaining on the game clock.

As it was, Portland prevailed in overtime, sending the Grizzlies to their sixth straight loss to start the season.