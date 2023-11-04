 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who’s Your Favorite Trail Blazers Broadcast Member?

The broadcast team has lots of moving parts. Which is your key cog?

By Dave Deckard
/ new
Portland Trail Blazers v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Earlier today we posted a piece on the Portland Trail Blazers’ broadcasts for 2023-24, highlighting a few of the interesting things about the new season and a couple that are more problematic.

That got me thinking, which of the Trail Blazers broadcasters do you like best this year? You can name anybody from pre-game to post-game and everywhere in between. Desk jockeys, play-by-play, analysts, sideline folks. Who really floats your boat most among the broadcast team?

If you have critiques of the broadcasts, remember the other post is still open for comments. Let’s keep those there. All we’re looking for here is the name of your favorite personality and why that person rises to the top for you.

Share in the comment section below!

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...