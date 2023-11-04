Who’s Your Favorite Trail Blazers Broadcast Member?

Earlier today we posted a piece on the Portland Trail Blazers’ broadcasts for 2023-24, highlighting a few of the interesting things about the new season and a couple that are more problematic.

That got me thinking, which of the Trail Blazers broadcasters do you like best this year? You can name anybody from pre-game to post-game and everywhere in between. Desk jockeys, play-by-play, analysts, sideline folks. Who really floats your boat most among the broadcast team?

If you have critiques of the broadcasts, remember the other post is still open for comments. Let’s keep those there. All we’re looking for here is the name of your favorite personality and why that person rises to the top for you.

