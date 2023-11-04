What’s Your Impression of the Portland Trail Blazers?

The Portland Trail Blazers started their season losing three straight games, looking like they might go 0-82 for the season. The Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and (ouch!) Orlando Magic disposed of them almost as afterthoughts. But a funny thing happened on the way to the bottom of the standings. Portland surprised the Toronto Raptors on the road, followed that up with another road victory against the Detroit Pistons, then vanquished the Memphis Grizzlies for their first home win of the season. The “can’t win” Blazers now sit at 3-3, in a four-way tie for the eighth position in the NBA’s Western Conference. They’re ahead of the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and the winless Grizzlies in the standings.

Six games equal approximately 7.3% of the season. Nothing is definite, let alone decided. But the view of the Trail Blazers this week looks far different than the similar view last week. Do two doses of polar-opposite flavors equal deliciousness, or just something muddled in the middle?

Given these developments, we’re asking you to share your gut-level impressions of the Blazers right now. Logic and analysis are fine as stepping stones to your answer, but not required. Seriously, how do you feel about this team and where do you think they’re headed?

Share your impressions in the comments below. We’ll be eager to read!