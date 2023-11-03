WATCH: Shaedon Sharpe’s Game-Saving Block vs. Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe did it again versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

A primary catalyst of Portland’s three-game winning streak, Sharpe put up 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting, including some clutch buckets late, in the Blazers’ 115-113 overtime win. However, the play of the game from the rising star came on the defensive end.

With the score tied at 102-102 in the closing seconds of regulation, Memphis 3-point specialist Luke Kennard found himself open in the corner for the game-winning shot. That is until Sharpe covered ground and soared through the air to block Kennard’s attempt into the stands.

Memphis got the ball to a great option for the potential game-winner. Kennard is a career-43.4% 3-point shooter. And Sharpe started the sequence facing the opposite direction. The 20-year-old still closed with enough speed and athleticism to never give Kennard a chance.

The game-saving block forced overtime, which saw the Blazers pull away for the victory, thanks in large part to clutch 3-pointers from Sharpe and Jerami Grant.

When Sharpe wrapped up the game with two free throws in the closing minute, the Moda Center crowd met the second-year pro with light “MVP” chants.

The win drops Memphis to 0-6 on the season, while sending the Blazers to 3-3. It also puts Portland at 1-0 so far in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.