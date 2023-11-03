Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Day Open Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers play their first In-Season Tournament game at home tonight against the winless Memphis Grizzlies.

What will we get from the young Trail Blazers tonight? Time to find out and break it all down with fellow fans in the Game Day Open Thread!

The concept of a Game Day Open Thread is easy. We start one before the game that carries through the first half. Since comments often overflow at that point, we start a fresh one for the second half. Throughout the game, you get to talk with fellow fans about the action!

You can find viewing information and site conversation guidelines below. Don’t forget to tune in after the game for our instant recap and extended analysis.

Enjoy the game, and Go Blazers!

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers - Friday, November 3 - 7:00 p.m. PDT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Ish Wainright (out), Anfernee Simons (out); Scoot Henderson (day-to-day)

Grizzlies injuries: Derrick Rose, Steven Adams, Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke (out)

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system is your lifeline to fellow fans and making yourself heard. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

Enjoy the game and the conversation!