Malcolm Brogdon Upgraded to ‘Questionable’ for Blazers-Suns Matchup

After missing the last five games with a left hamstring strain, Portland Trail Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon was upgraded to “questionable” on the injury report for Tuesday’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

INJURY REPORT 11/21 @ PHX:



OUT

Jamaree Bouyea (G League Two-Way)

Scoot Henderson (R Ankle Sprain)

Anfernee Simons (R Thumb Ligament Tear)

Ish Wainright (L Knee MCL Sprain)

Robert Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear)



QUESTIONABLE

Malcolm Brogdon (L Hamstring Strain) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) November 21, 2023

Brogdon’s return would bring a needed boost to a depleted guard rotation. With Brogdon, Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons all missing extended time, the Trail Blazers’ have had to fill the point guard spot with Skylar Mays, Shaedon Sharpe and Jamaree Bouyea. Mays started the season on a two-way contract, Bouyea is currently on a two-way contract and Sharpe has had to handle backup point guard duties, playing out of position while already clocking heavy minutes.

Brogdon last played on Nov. 8 against the Sacramento Kings. Portland, on a seven-game losing streak, has lost the last five without Brogdon.

Elsewhere on the injury report, Henderson is still listed as “out.” Prior to Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Trail Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups said Henderson could be back this coming week, according to Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report.

Joining Henderson on the report, Simons, Robert Williams III and Ish Wainright are out for the game. Bouyea, who is on G League assignment with the Rip City Remix, is also out against the Suns.

On Phoenix’s side, Bradley Beal, Yuta Watanabe and Damion Lee are all out for the matchup.

The Trail Blazers and Suns will meet just after 6 p.m. PST on Tuesday night.